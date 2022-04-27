Pakistan Army chief appreciates troops’ combat readiness during LoC visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) where he was briefed about the operational preparedness of the formation, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the top commander visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC). Gen Qamar also interacted with soldiers deployed along LoC near Chakothi Sector.

Army Chief appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale,” the military media wing quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

Earlier, on arrival at LOC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

More than 185 Pakistani nationals have been martyred while nearly 1000 suffered injuries due to Indian aggression across the Line of Control in recent years. Indian shelling has also damaged more than two thousand houses, and hundreds of vehicles.