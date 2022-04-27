Was universe created on this day?
09:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Was universe created on this day?
There are no effective scientific data to validate the exact date of origin of the universe. Most famous among all is the Big Bang theory which claimed that it was formed nearly 13.8 billion years ago when the universe began as a tiny, dense, fireball that blasted.

However, if German astronomer Johannes Kepler was alive today, he would celebrate the 7004th birthday of the universe. The noted astronomer, who was considered one of the founders of modern science, claimed that the universe was created on April 27 in the year 4977 B.C.

The key figure in the 17th-century Scientific Revolution, who is best known for his laws of planetary motion, graduated from the University of Linz. Historians claimed that he believed that the almighty formed the cosmos in an orderly fashion caused him to attempt to determine and comprehend the laws that govern the natural world.

In the year 1609, the German astronomer published the first two of his three laws of planetary motion that claimed that planets take an elliptical pathway in galaxy. His research led him to analyze the origin of the universe.

On the other hand, the Holy Quran, the central religious text of Islam, does not outline the age of the universe in any way. A verse of Quran cited "Allah created the heavens and the earth, and all that is between them, in six days" (7:54). 

Another verse reads "We created the heavens and the earth and all that is between them in six days, nor did any sense of weariness touch Us" (50:38).

