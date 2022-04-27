FM Bilawal Bhutto condoles Karachi blast deaths during visit to Chinese embassy

ISLAMABAD – The newly installed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday paid a visit to the Chinese Embassy and condoled the deaths of Chinese citizens in the Karachi University blast.

Soon after taking the charge, the Foreign Minister, accompanied by Minister of State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, and other members, visited the Chinese Embassy.

He termed the recent terror incident a failed attempt to strike on the basis of the Pak-China friendship and added that the malicious intentions of terrorists could not sabotage Pak-China friendship.

پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین و وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی چینی سفارت خانہ آمد@BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/rzBzZ3BVTm — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) April 27, 2022

The PPP chairman also recorded his impressions in a guest book at the Chinese embassy.

FM made the visit a day after three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver were killed in a suicide bombing at Karachi University's Confucius Institute.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) carried out the attack, warning of harsher attacks in future.

Following the terror incident, Beijing expressed its strong condemnation and great indignation at this incident. Chinese officials also urged Pakistani authorities to resolutely fight against terrorist organizations involved in the incident.