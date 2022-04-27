FM Bilawal Bhutto condoles Karachi blast deaths during visit to Chinese embassy

Three Chinese among four were killed in a horrible terror incident in Pakistan’s largest city this week

Web Desk
09:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto condoles Karachi blast deaths during visit to Chinese embassy
Source: @MediaCellPPP_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – The newly installed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday paid a visit to the Chinese Embassy and condoled the deaths of Chinese citizens in the Karachi University blast.

Soon after taking the charge, the Foreign Minister, accompanied by Minister of State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, and other members, visited the Chinese Embassy.

He termed the recent terror incident a failed attempt to strike on the basis of the Pak-China friendship and added that the malicious intentions of terrorists could not sabotage Pak-China friendship.

The PPP chairman also recorded his impressions in a guest book at the Chinese embassy.

FM made the visit a day after three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver were killed in a suicide bombing at Karachi University's Confucius Institute.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) carried out the attack, warning of harsher attacks in future.

China condemns Karachi university attack, asks ... 09:32 AM | 27 Apr, 2022

BEIJING – China has strongly condemned the terrorist attack inside a university in Pakistan’s southern port ...

Following the terror incident, Beijing expressed its strong condemnation and great indignation at this incident. Chinese officials also urged Pakistani authorities to resolutely fight against terrorist organizations involved in the incident.

More From This Category
Pakistan has a new human rights minister
10:35 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Pakistan Army chief appreciates troops’ combat ...
07:56 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Yashma Gill gets emotional after meeting Sana ...
08:21 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif set to embark on maiden visit to ...
07:29 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Former chief justice Saqib Nisar meets ex-PM ...
06:32 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Asim Ahmad replaces Ashfaq Ahmed Khan as FBR ...
10:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yashma Gill gets emotional after meeting Sana Khan during Umrah
08:21 PM | 27 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr