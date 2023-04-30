Viral Pakistani shepherd turns ‘spiritual healer' after returning from Umrah

RIYADH – A Pakistani shepherd went viral on social media after his video in a traditional Balochi dress at Masjid-e-Nabawi garnered praise and prompted a response from adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The 82-year-old, who became a social media sensation overnight, received a heroic welcome when he returned home after performing pilgrimage and shockingly he turned into a famous ‘Peer’, a spiritual healer, as people flocked to meet him and many took pictures with Abdul Qadir Bakhsh.
As hundreds of thousands liked him online for roaming in a traditional dress with a stick in his hand, he's now reportedly holding meet and greet programmes with the locals.
The the lifestyle of the viral man, who shepherded goats for a living, has seen a sudden change. He was seen giving blessings to his followers who flocked to meet him. The man has also got sponsors as some catchy posters with his pictures are doing rounds on the internet.
Here’s how people reacted to his new avatar
Only a few praised him for helping others while a large number of social media users claimed that his new business will help him get funds and he is on his way to get a shrine after his death like most other local saints.
