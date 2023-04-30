Search

PTV launches streaming platform PTVFlix

Noor Fatima 09:01 PM | 30 Apr, 2023
For all the millennials believing their favourite childhood shows will not be screened anytime soon, here comes the plot twist! Fans of PTV’s classic drama serials and shows can now binge-watch all of their cult classics on the state-run channel's OTT streaming platform by the name of 'PTVflix'.

The subscription-based platform is available for both smartphone and computer users offering previously aired shows, dramas, music programmes and documentaries including Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsanay, Teesra Kinara, Andhera Ujala, Kiran Kahani, Waaris, Ainak Wala Jinn, and Dhuwan among others available on PTVFlix. The app is available on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Federal Infor­mation Minister Marriyum Auran­gzeb and PTV MD Sohail Ali Khan on Saturday.

"Delighted to launch #PTVFlix today, initiated and started in July 2022 ,a new video streaming OTT platform on which users globally can access PTV's vast library of content, including TV shows, dramas, documentaries, sports, and other programs. This initiative is very close to my heart and it gives me great pleasure to announce it today," Aurangzeb tweeted.

"Over the past several years and decades, PTV has produced content which became national treasures. Timeless dramas and shows such as Dhoop Kinaaray and Ainak Waala Jinn became and remain a part of our collective memory," she added.

"PTVFlix will make this rich library of content – present and old – easily accessible to users. It will enable our youth to connect and our older audiences to reconnect with TV content that left an indelible impact on countless lives. The application can be downloaded on both iOS and Android. I am sharing the links for both below. I encourage you all to download and use the app. I would like to thank and congratulate the team at PTV and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for all their hard work which has made this idea a reality. I would also like to thank our entertainment legends Bushra Ansari Sba, Javed Sheikh Sb and Khalid Abbas Dar Sb for joining me at the launch event," Aurangzeb announced.

Apart from government officials, celebrities including Bushra Ansari, Khalid Abbas Dar and Javed Sheikh from the entertainment industry also attended the event.

Revered actress Bushra Ansari congratulated the audience on the launch of the streaming platform.

