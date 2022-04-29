'Rehbara' - Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan film’s trailer out now
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar and heartthrob Ahsan Khan are all set to make their presence felt on the big screen with the romantic film Rehbra.
The trailer has been finally released and needless to say, the spectacular first look promises crackling chemistry between Khan and Omar.
Directed by Amin Iqbal and produced by Saira Afzal, Rehbra seems to be a complete entertainer cum action-packed film. Revolving around the tale of Danish and Bubbly, the film has is a rollercoaster ride of romantic outings and thrilling fight sequences.
Taking to Instagram, the Yalghaar star shared the trailer, leaving the fans awestruck and impatiently waiting for her latest offering.
"And it’s here!!!! The official trailer for @rehbrathefilm Hope you love it just as much as we loved working on this movie. Congrats to the entire cast and crew of our baby," captioned Omar.
On the work front, Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 'Chakkar' this Eid.
Ahsan Khan gears up for versatile roles in ... 07:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Pakistani heartthrob Ahsan Khan is one of the few stars in the entertainment vicinity who is a powerful performer with ...
