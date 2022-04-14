Pakistanis in UAE, Turkey warned against protests over Imran Khan’s ouster
Share
ISLAMABAD – As former PM Imran Khan has called for rallies to mobilise supporters after his ouster, Pakistani missions in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey have warned the local community not to stage any protest or else they can face the music.
The development comes days after the PTI chairman who had been determined to fight back, called for power shows by his party workers and supporters.
A press release issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi cited “This is to bring to the notice of all Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates that processions and protests are illegal in this country.”
📣 Press Release👇 pic.twitter.com/IOkdGSzCIN— Pakistan Embassy UAE (@PakinUAE_) April 13, 2022
“Anyone breaking the law is bound to face serious legal consequences, therefore the community members are advised to strictly abide by the local laws,” it further added.
Earlier, Pakistan’s mission in Turkey also cautioned its nationals not to take part in political activities without taking permission from Turkish authorities.
On April 12, more than two dozen Pakistanis were detained in Turkey for staging a protest without permission. Pakistani social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir shared the news on social media, saying that Turkish authorities have now released the detained Pakistanis.
27 Pakistanis detained shortly in Turkey for ... 08:14 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
ISTANBUL – As thousands of Imran Khan supporters took to the streets in Pakistan and abroad to protest his ouster ...
He thanked the Pakistani diplomats in Turkey who worked hard to ensure the release of the detained Pakistanis who turned out to express support for the cricketer turned politician who was ousted through a no-confidence motion.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf supporters, who alleged a foreign conspiracy behind Khan’s ouster, are staging protests around the world.
WATCH: PTI workers stage protest outside Nawaz ... 09:16 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers held a demonstration outside the residence of former prime ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
-
- AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigns amid political crisis07:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
-
-
- TECNO announces special Ramadan discount offer on Camon 18 Premier06:13 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours with latest pictures05:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022