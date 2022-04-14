TECNO announces special Ramadan discount offer on Camon 18 Premier

LAHORE - The popular Chinese smartphone brand, TECNO, announced a special Ramadan discount offer for its Camon users.

The latest Camon 18 Premier phone with Gimbal Technology and Hyper Zoom will now be available for a discount of PKR 10,000 bringing the price to PKR 45,000 from its original price of PKR 54,999. The sale will be live till April 20, 2022.

Camon series is famous for being outstanding camera phones from TECNO. The latest high-tech Camon 18 Premier was launched in Pakistan at the end of 2021 with a price tag of PKR 54,999. During Ramadan and the overwhelming demand for the phone, TECNO has brought forward a discount of PKR 10,000 when purchasing online.

The users will get a straight PKR 5000 off when they buy from the official TECNO store on Daraz. Additionally, there are two vouchers which can be used for a further price reduction. The firework voucher will give you a PKR 2500 reduction, whereas, the Bank payment voucher will further reduce the price by PKR 2500, bringing it to PKR 45000. The discount is available on only Camon 18 Premier and Polar Night colors.

The premium device, Camon 18 Premier is equipped with the first-ever Gimbal Camera, 60x Hyper Zoom, a 120Hz AMOLED Display, 32MP front, and 64MP back camera. Moreover, the massive 4750mAh battery with the G96 fast processor, an incredible 8+256GB storage, and 33W flash charging makes the phone worth the purchase.

The CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Kelvin Zeng, shared his views saying, “We are always grateful for the positive response we receive from our Pakistani users. Camon 18 series became one of our most selling in the latest times. We are overwhelmed with the demand the device is gathering hence have announced this special Ramadan Discount of PKR 10,000.”

So, do not miss this opportunity to get the Latest Camon 18 Premier phone for only PKR 45,000 instead of PKR 54,999.