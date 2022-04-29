PM Shehbaz likely to meet Turkey’s Erdogan in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia.

Reports citing sources claimed that Erdogan, who reached the kingdom on Thursday, has sent a message for the meeting to the Pakistani premier.

PM Shehbaz and his delegation also reached Saudi Arabia on Thursday on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Chaudhry Salik, and four members of PM Shehbaz Sharif's staff are part of the prime minister’s delegation.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The spokesperson said the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.

The spokesperson said bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora.