03:50 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia today to mend strained ties
Source: rterdogan (Instagram)
ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to head to Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit in what appears to be an attempt to warm bilateral relations deteriorated nearly four years ago over murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

The Turkish Presidency in a statement said: “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia on 28-29 April 2022, upon the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia”.

It added that bilateral relations “will be reviewed in all aspects and the possibilities of developing cooperation will be discussed.”

“During the meetings, views will be exchanged on regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations,” read the statement.

The development comes as the Turkish currency Lira continues to lose ground due to prevailing economic woes in the country ahead of the presidential elections next year.

Following the Erdogan’s allegations that close people of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman are involved in the Khashoggi’s murder, Saudi Arabia had imposed an unofficial ban on the imports from Turkey.

Earlier this month, a major development was witnessed in the journalist’s murder case when the Turkish court dropped trial in absentia of Saudi officials, saying the legal proceedings would be held in Saudi Arabia.

The shift in Turkey’s narrative amid economic challenges hints at Ankara’s aim to get financial help from Riyadh. 

