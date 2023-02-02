'We will trust our processes and bring our strengths to the table,' says Dubai Capitals' George Munsey

DUBAI – The Dubai Capitals showcased top form when they defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Speaking about their victory, Dubai Capitals' opening batter George Munsey said, "When the dew fell, we thought the wicket would get better to bat on, but the ball didn't skid on as much as it normally does. Our bowlers did a great job to restrict them to 149."

Munsey played brilliant innings of 57 runs from 43 balls against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. When asked about his knock, the batter said, "I am really happy to contribute to a win. It was good to be out there. The guys have been working hard. The guys, who have not been playing, have been training well in the nets."

The Dubai Capitals have to win their remaining two league games against Desert Vipers and MI Emirates to give themselves a good chance to qualify for the playoffs. They are currently in fifth place with seven points from eight games. Mumsey said that the team will look to keep things simple, "We need to win every game. It's just as simple as that. We've got to be positive. The net run rate will be a factor as well. We are going to take each game as it comes and keep things simple. You can't look too far ahead in the must-win games."

The opening batter added that the Dubai Capitals are looking forward to the challenges ahead of them, "We have to try and find ways to get over the line. We've got good players and we are looking forward to the challenge. We will just trust our processes and bring our strengths to the table."

The Dubai Capitals will be up against Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.