Ertugrul’s Burcu Kıratlı stuns fans in latest video

With Dirilis: Ertugrul's popularity across Pakistan, the audience keeps a tab on the stars of the hit Turkish series.

One of them is Turkish beauty Burcu Kıratlı whose stellar performance as Gokce Hatun is the reason why she is still remembered today by her epithet.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.

Turning to her Instagram handle, this time she left her followers bedazzled with a video where she strolls and poses for the camera while giving an insight to her happy weekend. "Too many shots and I #happyweekend "

Earlier, Kiratli sharing her wedding pictures leaving her fans gushing. Tying the knot with a famed Turkish singer named Sinan Akçıl, the bride beamed with happiness as she looked divine in her wedding gown.

Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.