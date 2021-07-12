Birthday wishes pour in for Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousufzai, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, turns 24 today.

In a post on his birthday, Malala shared his picture with a caption stating as, “242, 42, or 24… age is just a number!”

Notable persons, including Michelle Obama, have wished youngest Nobel laureate, who was born in 1997 in Mingora, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on his birthday.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to @Malala! As she often points out, there are so many girls like her all around the world, all of whom deserve a chance to learn and grow and blossom into the kind of women they want to be. This #MalalaDay, let’s commit to lifting them up,” wrote the former First Lady of the US on Twitter.

Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai wished her daughter in a tweet and said,“Dear brothers and sisters, do remember one thing. Malala day is not my day. Today is the day of every woman, every boy and every girl who have raised their voice for their rights.”

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) also extended wishes to what it calls her “An inspiring champion & advocate for girl’s education”.

“A powerful woman. Happy birthday @Malala! Thank you for giving a voice to the millions of girls and women who are denied their #RightToEducation!” it wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in October 2012, Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban as she was returning home from her school in Swat. Two years later, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts for children's rights. She then became a UN Messenger of Peace in 2017, with a special focus on girls’ education.