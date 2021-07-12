Feroze Khan thanks everyone for making his birthday special

Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to the drama fraternity and in a short span of time, he has established himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.

The Khaani star recently celebrated his 31st birthday and the overwhelming love and best wishes filled him with a sense of gratitude.

His massive fan following, friends and family poured their love for him, keeping the birthday spirit alive.

Turning to Instagram, Khan expressed his gratitude and wrote: “I literally have no words to thank for the amount of Love and affection I have been given this birthday. I’m 31 today and I have uncountable reasons to be grateful for.”

He further said, “I pray for every single person out there in this world struggling with their own battles. May you all succeed through this life and be able to please the ONE alone!” Yours truly, Feroze Khan,” he concluded.

Earlier, Feroze deleted all of his Instagram posts and posted a story to tells his fans that they should not worry about the vanished posts since they are archived.

On the professional front, Feroze has been riding high on the success of the popular drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3.