Feroze Khan thanks everyone for making his birthday special
Web Desk
06:45 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Feroze Khan thanks everyone for making his birthday special
Share

Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to the drama fraternity and in a short span of time, he has established himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.

The Khaani star recently celebrated his 31st birthday and the overwhelming love and best wishes filled him with a sense of gratitude.

His massive fan following, friends and family poured their love for him, keeping the birthday spirit alive.

Turning to Instagram, Khan expressed his gratitude and wrote: “I literally have no words to thank for the amount of Love and affection I have been given this birthday. I’m 31 today and I have uncountable reasons to be grateful for.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan)

He further said, “I pray for every single person out there in this world struggling with their own battles. May you all succeed through this life and be able to please the ONE alone!” Yours truly, Feroze Khan,” he concluded.

Earlier, Feroze deleted all of his Instagram posts and posted a story to tells his fans that they should not worry about the vanished posts since they are archived.

On the professional front, Feroze has been riding high on the success of the popular drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3. 

Feroze Khan just removed all of his Instagram ... 04:24 PM | 7 Jul, 2021

Pakistani superstar Feroze Khan is an avid social media user but he left his fan following contemplating with his ...

More From This Category
Ertugrul’s Burcu Kıratlı stuns fans in latest ...
06:00 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Everyone's favorite Amma shares her two cents on ...
05:31 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming father-daughter ...
04:26 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab makes it to ...
03:38 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Mahira Khan reacts to her ‘secret marriage’ ...
03:17 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Imran Abbas wins Saba Qamar’s heart with ...
07:00 PM | 11 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan thanks everyone for making his birthday special
06:45 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr