This Muslim country has suspended visa-free entry for over 150 countries: Details inside

BALI – In a surprising turn of events, Indonesia has suspended its visa-free visits policy for 159 countries, leaving the travel plans of many in limbo.

The decision has been taken due to concerns over public order disruptions and the potential transmission of diseases as reported by local media.

The Ministry of Law and Human Rights has issued an order to halt the visa-free visits policy (BVK) in this regard.

Previously, these countries - eligible for visa-free entry - were among the group of 169 countries eligible for visa-free visits, along with the 10 ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries.

The ministry states that this decision aims to address concerns related to public order disruptions and disease transmission from countries not certified as disease-free by the World Health Organization.

Currently, only the 10 ASEAN countries are exempted from the visa requirement, allowing visitors to stay in Indonesia for up to 30 days with a valid passport and confirmed departure ticket. These countries are:

Brunei Darussalam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam.

Indonesia is a country located in Southeast Asia. It is the world's largest archipelago, consisting of over 17,000 islands. With a population of approximately 270 million people, Indonesia is the fourth most populous country globally.

Indonesia is known for its rich cultural diversity, with over 300 ethnic groups and numerous local languages spoken across the nation. Bahasa Indonesia is the official language and the capital city is Jakarta.

As a popular tourist destination, Indonesia attracts a significant number of visitors each year. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the country welcomed around 16 million international tourists.