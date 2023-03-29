Search

Mickey Arthur likely to become Pakistan team's consultant ahead of New Zealand series

05:55 PM | 29 Mar, 2023
Mickey Arthur likely to become Pakistan team's consultant ahead of New Zealand series
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to appoint Mickey Arthur, who has served as head coach of the national team, as the consultant team director ahead of the New Zealand series.

Reports said that the board is likely to rope in Grant Bradburn as the assistant coach, former South African pacer Morne Morkel as the bowling coach, while Andrew Puttick would be appointed as the batting coach.

The coaching panel is expected to join the team before start of the home series against Zealand, which will kick off on April 14.

Mickey, as per reports, would travel to Pakistan for a shorter time period and will head back to Derbyshire to perform his duties as the head coach.

However, Morne Morkel will not be part of the coaching panel for the New Zealand series as he is currently associated with an Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

