Pakistan’s Shahid Aftab defeats Indian cueist to advance in World Snooker Championship

MANAMA, Bahrain – Pakistan’s top snooker players Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Asif have advanced to the knockout stages of the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship being held in Bahrain.

On the second day of the tournament, Shahid Aftab delivered an impressive performance in his final group stage match, defeating India’s Manan Chandra in straight frames.

Aftab claimed a dominant 3-0 victory without dropping a frame, with scores of 90-17, 59-46, and 105-46.

In contrast, Muhammad Asif faced a tough challenge in his final group match against Indian cueist Brijesh Damani. Asif was defeated 3-0, with Damani securing frames by scores of 66-39, 66-0, and 79-41.

Despite the loss, both Pakistani players have progressed to the knockout phase of the tournament. Shahid Aftab has secured a place in the pre-quarterfinals, while Muhammad Asif moves forward among the final 22 players.

The IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship continues to bring high-level competition to Bahrain, with top players from around the world vying for the prestigious title.