Ayesha Omar has a 'tried and true' advice for Lollywood newbies

Noor Fatima 11:22 PM | 6 Mar, 2023
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)

Lollywood's style icon Ayesha Omar is the definition of beauty with brains. The 41-year-old actress with her decades-long career has some tried-and-tested pieces of advice up her sleeve for aspiring actresses who wish to make it big in the entertainment fraternity without having to suffer.

In a recent interview on UrduFlix’s The Shoaib Akhtar Show, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress shared some sage words of advice that could resolve problems related from personal safety to living independently.

The Bulbulay famed diva emphasized that women who shifted to another city should live in an apartment building rather than a house because it is much safer.

“I advised this girl who shifted to Karachi and was an actor. She was terrified because someone had smashed the windows of her car outside her house. I told her it’s essential that if she’s living alone, she lives in an apartment rather than a house," Omar suggested.

The Tanhai star added, "This is for all women who are divorced, or moving out of their parents' home and want to live independently, it’s the safest thing for them to live in apartment buildings. Given the realities of this country, we have to adjust to it. You can’t change them. You have to be careful, you can’t fight everything.”

Apart from teaching young women to opt for safety measures and be vigilant at all times, Omar also highlighted how crucial it is to keep one's private affairs to themselves and to learn to complete all tasks independently.

“Take care of your health and your expenses on your own. You cannot expect that you’ll find help out there. It’s your body and your life so take care of it. I take care of my own food, clothes, and makeup wherever I go, and there is a lot of joy in doing so. You’re less stressed out as well, I’ve learned that if there are 20 people whom you keep requesting to do your work, those 20 people won’t do it. So you must conserve your energy and do things on your own,” the Habs star advised.

On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.  

Ayesha Omar reveals she is now ready for marriage and motherhood

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

