Pakistan Army takes ex-PTI MPA among 16 into custody for trial after Jinnah House attack

LAHORE – As the government tightens the noose around the perpetrators of the May 9 riots, an anti-terrorism court on Thursday permitted the surrender of 16 individuals who were involved in the looting and vandalism of Jinnah House to the commanding officer so they may be punished under army act.

On May 9, violent protests broke out in the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The government said that the demonstrators will be tried under army law in order to stop the violence. In a nationwide sweep, tens of hundreds of PTI workers, supporters and leaders were detained.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan granted the army officer's appeal for custody of the vandals who are being held in Camp Jail, Lahore, in the decision he issued today.

They were mentioned in two different cases brought up in relation to the assault on Corps Commander House, also referred to as Jinnah House.

Amar Zohaib, Ali Iftikhar, Ali Raza, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Raheem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Waqas Ali, Raees Ahmad, Faisal Irshad, Muhammad Bilal Hussain, Faheem Haider, Arzam Junaid, former PTI MPA Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, Muhammad Hashir Khan, and Hassan Shakir are among the accused.