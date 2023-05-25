Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Army takes ex-PTI MPA among 16 into custody for trial after Jinnah House attack

Web Desk 11:26 PM | 25 May, 2023
Pakistan Army takes ex-PTI MPA among 16 into custody for trial after Jinnah House attack
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – As the government tightens the noose around the perpetrators of the May 9 riots, an anti-terrorism court on Thursday permitted the surrender of 16 individuals who were involved in the looting and vandalism of Jinnah House to the commanding officer so they may be punished under army act.

On May 9, violent protests broke out in the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The government said that the demonstrators will be tried under army law in order to stop the violence. In a nationwide sweep, tens of hundreds of PTI workers, supporters and leaders were detained.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan granted the army officer's appeal for custody of the vandals who are being held in Camp Jail, Lahore, in the decision he issued today.

They were mentioned in two different cases brought up in relation to the assault on Corps Commander House, also referred to as Jinnah House.

Amar Zohaib, Ali Iftikhar, Ali Raza, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Raheem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Waqas Ali, Raees Ahmad, Faisal Irshad, Muhammad Bilal Hussain, Faheem Haider, Arzam Junaid, former PTI MPA Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, Muhammad Hashir Khan, and Hassan Shakir are among the accused.

Nation will not forgive those involved in harming martyrs' dignity, says COAS Asim Munir

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

PTI's Maleeka Bokhari resigns from party, condemns May 9 violence

08:59 PM | 25 May, 2023

Gold price drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

06:54 PM | 25 May, 2023

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi among 600 PTI leaders put on no-fly list

06:22 PM | 25 May, 2023

Pakistan lauds G20 countries for skipping India-hosted moot in occupied Kashmir

03:19 PM | 25 May, 2023

Is Pakistan planning to restrict cash transactions beyond certain limit to curb tax evasion?

03:05 PM | 25 May, 2023

Imran Riaz Khan not in custody of ISI and MI, LHC told

02:10 PM | 25 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Birds, not just humans, contribute to PIA's losses in millions: ...

11:34 PM | 25 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th May 2023 

09:03 AM | 25 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee gains ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.

On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.

As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-25-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 25, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Karachi PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Islamabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Peshawar PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Quetta PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sialkot PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Attock PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujranwala PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Jehlum PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Multan PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Bahawalpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujrat PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nawabshah PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Chakwal PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Hyderabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nowshehra PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sargodha PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Faisalabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Mirpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: