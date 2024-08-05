Search

Immigration

Pakistani court imposes fine on UAE carrier: Here's why

Web Desk
05:52 PM | 5 Aug, 2024
Pakistani court imposes fine on UAE carrier: Here's why

SIALKOT - A consumer court in Pakistan's city, Sialkot has hit a UAE-based international airline with a hefty fine following complaints of poor service. 

The case involves Fatima Saba, a Sialkot resident who had booked a flight from Faisalabad to Istanbul (Turkey) scheduled for April 17, 2024.

According to the details, when Saba arrived at the airport, she was shocked to find out that her flight had been canceled. As per the complaint, the airline failed to notify her in advance, did not offer a rescheduled flight, and refused to refund her ticket.

Saba presented all the relevant documents to support her claim, and the court reviewed the case thoroughly. After going through the documents, Presiding Officer Gulzar Ahmed Khalid announced the verdict, imposing a hefty 100,000 fine on the airline for its negligence.

In addition to the fine, the court ordered the airline to refund the full ticket cost of Rs1,67,305 to Saba. The airline is also required to cover Rs50,000 in legal fees and an additional Rs15,000 for miscellaneous expenses incurred by the consumer, Dawn News reported.

The name of the airline was not revealed; however, the case is somewhat unique in the sense that a consumer court in the country imposed a fine on a foreign airline. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

05:52 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistani court imposes fine on UAE carrier: Here's why

05:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This country has stopped issuing visas but for limited time: Details ...

04:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This airport has tightened boarding rules for passengers: Details ...

01:46 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Anti-immigration protests shake up UK with multiple casualties: ...

08:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Canada plans reducing entry of temporary residents, confirms minister

07:51 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Chinese to visit Pakistan visa-free starting this month, confirms PM ...

Immigration

07:37 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Visa free entry for India, Afghanistan? Interior ministry addresses ...

07:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to allow Iraqi nationals visa-free entry: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

06:04 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

KSE-100 sheds 1,141 points in line with global markets 

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Gold extends loses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 5 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.80 186.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: