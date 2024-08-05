Pakistani court imposes fine on UAE carrier: Here's why

SIALKOT - A consumer court in Pakistan's city, Sialkot has hit a UAE-based international airline with a hefty fine following complaints of poor service.
The case involves Fatima Saba, a Sialkot resident who had booked a flight from Faisalabad to Istanbul (Turkey) scheduled for April 17, 2024.
According to the details, when Saba arrived at the airport, she was shocked to find out that her flight had been canceled. As per the complaint, the airline failed to notify her in advance, did not offer a rescheduled flight, and refused to refund her ticket.
Saba presented all the relevant documents to support her claim, and the court reviewed the case thoroughly. After going through the documents, Presiding Officer Gulzar Ahmed Khalid announced the verdict, imposing a hefty 100,000 fine on the airline for its negligence.
In addition to the fine, the court ordered the airline to refund the full ticket cost of Rs1,67,305 to Saba. The airline is also required to cover Rs50,000 in legal fees and an additional Rs15,000 for miscellaneous expenses incurred by the consumer, Dawn News reported.
The name of the airline was not revealed; however, the case is somewhat unique in the sense that a consumer court in the country imposed a fine on a foreign airline.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
