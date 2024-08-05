Search

06:04 PM | 5 Aug, 2024
KSE-100 sheds 1,141 points in line with global markets 

ISLAMABAD –  The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,141.50 points, a negative change of 1.46 percent, closing at 77,084.49 points against 78,225.98 points on the last working day.

A total of 501,191,841 shares were traded during the day as compared to 443,483,358 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.057 billion against Rs 20.497 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gains and 261 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 86,045,086 shares at Rs 5.41 per share, Yousuf Weabing with 32,793,243 shares at Rs 4.14 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 32,793,243 shares at Rs 1.21 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 66.98 per share price, closing at Rs 1,418.08, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 37.21 rise in its per share price to Rs 410.08.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 149.50 per share closing at Rs 17,850.50 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 117.96 decline to close at Rs 1,480.10.

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Gold extends loses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 5 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.80 186.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

