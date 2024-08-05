KSE-100 sheds 1,141 points in line with global markets 

ISLAMABAD – The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,141.50 points, a negative change of 1.46 percent, closing at 77,084.49 points against 78,225.98 points on the last working day.
A total of 501,191,841 shares were traded during the day as compared to 443,483,358 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.057 billion against Rs 20.497 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gains and 261 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 86,045,086 shares at Rs 5.41 per share, Yousuf Weabing with 32,793,243 shares at Rs 4.14 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 32,793,243 shares at Rs 1.21 per share.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 66.98 per share price, closing at Rs 1,418.08, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 37.21 rise in its per share price to Rs 410.08.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 149.50 per share closing at Rs 17,850.50 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 117.96 decline to close at Rs 1,480.10.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
