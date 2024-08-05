Man files Rs20m lawsuit against K-Electric over father’s death due to loadshedding

KARACHI – A man has filed a case against Karachi Electric (KE), claiming damages of Rs20.2 million over death of his father due to unannounced loadshedding.

The citizen named Adnan filed the petition through his lawyer Usman Farooq in court of senior civil judge.

The petitioner said his father suffered cardiac arrest due to long loadsheeding amid scorching heat on June 29. He was taken to hospital but could not survive.

Following the death of his father, he has filed lawsuit against the electricity company, saying his father lost his life due to negligence of K-Electric.

He highlighted that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had also summoned the loadshedding plan from KE.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that KE had totally failed to serve its customers.

