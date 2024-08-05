Pakistan Post suspends parcel service to United States

The Pakistan Post has suspended parcel bookings to the United States for a month, resulting in significant losses amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars, it was revealed on Monday.

E-commerce orders were also canceled due to the Pakistan Post's halt on bookings.

This development has not only interrupted the trade of Pakistani products in the US but also impacted the national revenue.

Sources within the Pakistan Post cited non-payment of compensation to American shipping companies as the reason for the booking suspension.

The utility attributed the halt to inadequate parcel packing.

An inquiry report by the Directorate General of Pakistan Post highlighted several issues leading to the return of mail from the US, including deficiencies in and missing Electronic Advanced Data (EAD), and incorrect classification of letter mail.

The report noted that small registered letters were being sent to the US without generating ITMATT messages or with faulty/incomplete ITMATT messages, causing USPS to reject the mail.

Additionally, the directorate reported that booking staff entered incorrect information in mandatory fields.

Small business owners and e-commerce sellers have urged the government to address the issue and ensure the resumption of goods delivery to the US through Pakistan Post.

Meanwhile, parcel and mail bookings to the United Kingdom and other countries continue as usual.