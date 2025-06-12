Revoo Pakistan Launches New Electric Scooter “A11”

LAHORE – Revoo Pakistan, a leading innovator in Pakistan’s EV sector, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation—the A11 electric scooter. Offering a reliable range of 65–80 km on a single charge, it comes at an accessible price of PKR 155,000.

Equipped with a 1,000W hub motor and advanced Graphene battery technology, the A11 delivers a reliable range of 65–80 km per charge while consuming just 1.56 kWh of electricity. The non-flammable battery enhances safety, and its fast-charging capability (6–9 hours) supports the needs of today’s fast-paced urban lifestyle.

“The A11 is a game-changer for everyday riders,” said Mr. Kyle, Country Manager Revoo Pakistan “A11 is built to serve the real needs of Pakistani commuters—offering dependable range, everyday comfort, and low running costs—while promoting a cleaner, smarter alternative to petrol-based transport”

The A11 is engineered to handle city traffic with ease, featuring a top speed of 35–45 km/h, front and rear drum brakes, and hydraulic suspension for a smooth ride. Its compact body, 150 mm ground clearance, and digital dashboard make it both practical and modern.

Available in four contemporary colors—Matte Black, Stealth Gray, Bronze Copper, and Mint Green—ensuring riders can choose a look that matches their style With a strong after-sales network, A11 owners enjoy peace of mind through a 2-year/20,000 km warranty, 1-year roadside assistance and nationwide service coverage.

Revoo continues its mission to promote green mobility and reduce air pollution in Pakistan. With the launch of the A11, the company reaffirms its commitment to providing reliable, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation to every corner of the country.

Revoo Pakistan a proud brand from Transsion Holdings—the parent company of TECNO, Infinix, itel, Oraimo etc. Established in 2023 and officially launched in Pakistan in 2024, Revoo is committed to delivering smart, affordable electric bikes tailored to local needs.

Tecno Transition Motors (TTM) is an official distributor of Revoo with in-house manufacturing, assembly lines, and quality assurance processes that ensure each vehicle meets global standards.

Within its first year, Revoo has established a fast-growing retail footprint with 60 exclusive outlets and 30 key accounts (including CSD and Metro Mall), aiming to scale to 120 outlets and 50 key accounts by 2025, making it accessible to everyone.