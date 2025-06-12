Over 200 dead as Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad

In one of the deadliest aviation disasters in a decade, an Air India flight bound for London’s Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing more than 200 people.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people, went down in a densely populated area just outside the city, crashing directly onto the doctors’ hostel at B.J. Medical College around lunchtime. Eyewitnesses described a deafening explosion and scenes of devastation as parts of the plane’s fuselage littered the residential campus.

City police chief G.S. Malik confirmed that 204 bodies had been recovered so far. While recovery efforts continued late into the evening, authorities said there were no signs of survivors. It remains unclear how many of the victims were on the ground at the time of the crash.

“The building on which the aircraft crashed is a doctors’ hostel,” said a senior police official. “Around 70 to 80 percent of the area has been cleared. The remaining will be cleared soon.” Videos from the site showed the aircraft’s tail lodged atop the damaged structure and debris scattered throughout the area.

Initial reports suggest the crash occurred minutes after take-off, with no distress signal issued by the crew. Air India said the passenger list included 217 adults, 11 children, and two infants. Among them were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian.

State health secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi said authorities were collecting DNA samples from relatives to assist with the identification of victims. Hospitals in the area have been put on alert, and psychological support is being provided to affected families.

Tragically, the crash also claimed the lives of several medical students, as the aircraft reportedly struck the dining hall of the college hostel.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a model known for its modern design and safety features. This marks the first fatal crash of a Dreamliner since its commercial debut in 2011. According to aviation records, the aircraft entered service with Air India in January 2014.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and a full investigation has been launched by Indian aviation authorities. International aviation safety experts are expected to assist in the probe.