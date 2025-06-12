Pm Among Other Pakistani Leaders Express Condolences Over Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and former PM Nawaz Sharif have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, India which took over 200 lives.

In a statement on social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, calling the crash “deeply heartbreaking.” He said the thoughts and prayers of the Pakistani people are with those affected by this tragedy.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also expressed grief over the loss of lives, stating that Pakistan shares the sorrow of the bereaved families during this difficult time.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari described the incident as tragic and extended condolences to the people of India, offering sympathy on behalf of his party and supporters.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the loss of 241 lives in the crash, stating that her thoughts are with the families mourning their loved ones.

First Lady and Member of National Assembly Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also conveyed condolences, saying, “Our sympathies are with the victims and their families in this hour of grief.”