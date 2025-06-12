Xiaomi Launches YU7: A bold new entry in the luxury Electric SUV market

Xiaomi has officially entered the high-end SUV segment with the launch of its first luxury electric SUV, the Xiaomi YU7. Designed from the ground up, the YU7 is a powerful, elegant, and tech-loaded vehicle aimed at drivers who seek style, performance, and innovation in one package.

While the YU7 shares a design philosophy with Xiaomi’s SU7 sedan, it stands on its own with a bold identity. Sleek and aerodynamic, the SUV measures 4,999 mm in length with a spacious 3,000 mm wheelbase. A striking feature is its 3.11㎡ clamshell aluminum hood — the largest of its kind in mass production — paired with an aggressive front design and 180° wide-angle LED headlights.

Three vibrant paint options — Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Lava Orange — reflect Xiaomi’s attention to detail and premium aesthetics. These finishes use multi-layer coatings and metallic effects typically seen only in luxury sports cars.

Inside, the YU7 features what Xiaomi calls a “Dual-Zone Surround Luxury Cabin,” designed to offer comfort, technology, and elegance in perfect harmony. From zero-gravity massage seats wrapped in eco-certified Nappa leather to a panoramic 1.7㎡ sunroof, the interior exudes sophistication. High-touch surfaces are soft, hypoallergenic, and designed for both comfort and safety.

At the heart of the cabin is the Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display — a 1.1-meter ultra-wide, triple-screen system that projects driving and entertainment information directly onto the windshield. With crisp 108 PPD resolution and 1,200 nits peak brightness, it ensures clear visibility even in direct sunlight. A remote control panel and adjustable entertainment zones enhance passenger interaction.

Performance-wise, the YU7 impresses with its HyperEngine V6s Plus, delivering up to 690 PS (508 kW) in the Max variant. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.23 seconds, with a top speed of 253 km/h. Advanced suspension, adaptive dampers, and air springs make the ride smooth and responsive across all road conditions.

The YU7 also sets a new benchmark for electric range. The Standard model offers an industry-leading 835 km, while the Pro and Max variants offer 760 km and 770 km, respectively. Thanks to its 800V high-voltage platform, the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes — the fastest in its class.

Safety hasn’t been overlooked. The YU7 features a reinforced steel-aluminum “armor-cage” frame, bulletproof coatings, and crash-tested ultra-high-strength steel throughout its structure. It includes LiDAR, 4D millimeter-wave radar, and 11 high-definition cameras powered by NVIDIA’s 700 TOPS AGX Thor platform for advanced driver assistance.

Set to launch officially in July, the Xiaomi YU7 combines cutting-edge tech, dynamic design, and premium comfort to redefine the electric SUV experience — all while maintaining Xiaomi’s signature approach to innovation and user-friendly design.