World Bank restores budgetary support to Pakistan
Web Desk
08:19 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
World Bank restores budgetary support to Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has restored Budgetary Support to Pakistan on account of strengthening of economic stability.

In a tweet on Friday, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said both the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank had suspended budgetary support to Pakistan during 2017 due to rising macro-economic imbalances that had risen in the economy at that time.

More From This Category
Surgical goods, Medical instruments exports ...
02:40 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Bejing-based multilateral bank to finance ...
06:51 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Emirates appoints Mohammad Sarhan as new Vice ...
05:41 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
FBR extends date for filing income tax returns by ...
09:29 AM | 17 Dec, 2019
AkzoNobel Pakistan continues to empower young ...
08:03 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
ADB lauds Govt's steps for steering the country ...
11:50 AM | 12 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr