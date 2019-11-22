World Bank restores budgetary support to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has restored Budgetary Support to Pakistan on account of strengthening of economic stability.
In a tweet on Friday, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said both the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank had suspended budgetary support to Pakistan during 2017 due to rising macro-economic imbalances that had risen in the economy at that time.
The World Bank has restored Budgetary Support to Pakistan on account of strengthening of economic stability. Both ADB and WB had suspended budgetary support to Pakistan during 2017 due to rising macroeconomic imbalances that had arisen in the economy at that time.— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 22, 2019
