PM Imran summons PTI core committee meeting today
Web Desk
11:29 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
PM Imran summons PTI core committee meeting today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s (PTI) core committee meeting today (Friday) to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

According to media details, the meeting will be held at the Prime Minister House in the evening where the economic team of the government is expected to give briefing on domestic economic situation.

Sources said that consultation on reopening China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will be held during the meeting while a briefing will be on the construction industry relief package.

The meeting will also review measures taken by the government to control and limit the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

More From This Category
Chinese girl smashes money pot to aid Pakistan ...
12:24 AM | 4 Apr, 2020
Man self-immolates outside PM House in Islamabad
08:57 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
Karachiites thrash policemen for stopping Friday ...
06:45 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
PM Imran salms BJP’s key leader over bigoted ...
01:15 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
US welcomes Pakistan's decision to appeal verdict ...
11:51 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
PM Imran summons PTI core committee meeting today
11:29 AM | 3 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zahid Ahmed apologises to the nation for choosing a script ‘so blindly’
05:02 PM | 3 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr