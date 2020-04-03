PM Imran summons PTI core committee meeting today
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s (PTI) core committee meeting today (Friday) to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak across the country.
According to media details, the meeting will be held at the Prime Minister House in the evening where the economic team of the government is expected to give briefing on domestic economic situation.
Sources said that consultation on reopening China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will be held during the meeting while a briefing will be on the construction industry relief package.
The meeting will also review measures taken by the government to control and limit the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
- Chinese girl smashes money pot to aid Pakistan combat Covid-1912:24 AM | 4 Apr, 2020
-
- How to fight with Coronavirus?07:43 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Karachiites thrash policemen for stopping Friday prayer06:45 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Zahid Ahmed apologises to the nation for choosing a script ‘so ...05:02 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- American pianist Ellis Marsalis dead at 85, fought coronavirus04:41 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Here's what PM Imran Khan has to say regarding Maria.B controversy04:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Mahira Khan urges people to donate to PM’s coronavirus relief fund04:11 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019