PM Imran summons PTI core committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s (PTI) core committee meeting today (Friday) to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

According to media details, the meeting will be held at the Prime Minister House in the evening where the economic team of the government is expected to give briefing on domestic economic situation.

Sources said that consultation on reopening China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will be held during the meeting while a briefing will be on the construction industry relief package.

The meeting will also review measures taken by the government to control and limit the spread of coronavirus pandemic.