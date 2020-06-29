US denounces terror attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

07:14 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
US denounces terror attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange
ISLAMABAD – The United States Mission to Pakistan on Monday condemning an attack on the pakistan stock exchange (psx) termed it as a cowardly one.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the attack. We stand with Pakistan in fighting against terrorism and in ensuring the perpetrators face the full measure of justice," the statement issued by the US embassy in Islamabad said.

Earlier today, four terrorists attacked the PSX building in the port city but security forces soon killed them all, police said.

Two security guards and a police official also lost their lives in the incident. 

Banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

