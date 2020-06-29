Gold price rises to Rs104,400 per tola
Web Desk
07:25 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
Gold price rises to Rs104,400 per tola
Share

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold surged by Rs1,600 on Monday and was traded at Rs104,400, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1,372 and was trade at Rs89,506 against its sale at Rs85,134.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $10 and was traded at $ 1772, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

More From This Category
Gold price rises to Rs104,400 per tola
07:25 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
Allied Bank launches Pakistan’s first Voice ...
05:59 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
National Savings achieved target of Rs375 billion ...
03:11 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
New petrol price crosses Rs100-mark after Rs25.58 ...
08:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2020
$2.4 billion tripartite agreement signed for ...
10:32 PM | 25 Jun, 2020
SECP chief Aamir Khan unveils NBFI & Modaraba ...
09:42 PM | 25 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilal Maqsood recovers from coronavirus
05:38 PM | 29 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr