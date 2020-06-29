Gold price rises to Rs104,400 per tola
07:25 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
Share
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold surged by Rs1,600 on Monday and was traded at Rs104,400, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1,372 and was trade at Rs89,506 against its sale at Rs85,134.
The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.
In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $10 and was traded at $ 1772, Karachi Sarafa association reported.
- Call Of Duty Modern Warfare And Warzone receive a massive mid-season ...10:44 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Indian troops kill two more Kashmiri youth in IOK10:32 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Toshakhana case: AC issues arrest warrant against Zardari10:21 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 209,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,304 confirmed ...09:42 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
- UN strongly condemns terrorist attack on PSX in Karachi08:29 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
Bilal Maqsood recovers from coronavirus
05:38 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
- Danish Taimoor wishes to learn singing05:12 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
- Sushant Singh Rajput gave up a scholarship to Stanford to pursue ...03:53 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
- Katy Perry opens up about suicidal thoughts02:17 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020