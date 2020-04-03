Indian leadership openly speaking about 200 m Muslims of India just as Nazis, says PM Imran
10:52 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Indian leadership is openly speaking about 200 million Muslims of India just as the Nazis would spoke about Jews.
Expressing concerns, in a tweet, he believes that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) inspired Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in the 21st century is pursuing discriminatory policies against Muslims.
The RSS inspired BJP leadership in the 21st century openly speaking about the 200 million Muslims just as the Nazis spoke about the Jews. pic.twitter.com/MUiyqpgGDJ— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 3, 2020
