Web Desk
10:52 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
Indian leadership openly speaking about 200 m Muslims of India just as Nazis, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Indian leadership is openly speaking about 200 million Muslims of India just as the Nazis would spoke about Jews.

Expressing concerns, in a tweet, he believes that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) inspired Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in the 21st century is pursuing discriminatory policies against Muslims.

