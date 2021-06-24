PM Imran speaks to Bill Gates; discusses COVID crisis, polio eradication

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday (today) held a telephonic conservation with Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

Reports quoting Prime Minister’s Office said ‘They exchanged views on the ongoing polio eradication campaign in the country as well as on Pakistan’s response to the public health challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.’

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI spoke with @BillGates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) pic.twitter.com/EHzFARa6ef — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 24, 2021

The premier appreciated the work of the BMGF foundation for the socio-economic uplift of the most disadvantaged people around the globe, especially for promoting universal access to health services and combating infectious diseases. He expressed gratitude, in particular, for its partnership with Pakistan to rid the country of polio.

Khan during the call with the American business magnate reaffirmed that polio eradication remained a key national priority for the incumbent government and earnest efforts were continuing to further intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 crisis to make Pakistan a polio-free country.

Bill Gates expressed his appreciation for PM Imran’s leadership for this national cause. Keeping up pressure will be the key to ending transmission for good, he added.

During the call, PM also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to overcome the third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Alluding to Pakistan’s potential in the Information Technology (IT) sector and the government’s business-friendly IT policy, PM encouraged Microsoft to further expand its footprint in Pakistan.

Today’s telephone call follows the high-level GPEI (Global Polio Eradication Initiative ) Polio Oversight Board (POB) delegation visit to Pakistan in early June when Prime Minister Imran Khan met with POB leadership and had convened the National Task Force on Polio Eradication, it further stated.