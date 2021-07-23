Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal dies in car accident
Share
Pakistani model and stylist Laraib Mudhwal passed away at the age of 27 after meeting a tragic car accident in Balakaot.
The news was shared by Laraib’s close friend on social media. Shortly after the news made its way to the internet, fans, friends and celebrities mourned the sudden death of the young model with many offering condolences.
Laraib, popularly known as Lara, played an active role during her life on voicing her opinions on the prevailing issues of anxiety and depression that she and the society face as a whole.
Hailing from Lahore, she used to run two Instagram pages, as a model and as a stylist, where she kept her followers updated on her styling ventures, travelling and other regular posts.
Alizeh Shah’s video at beach goes viral 10:38 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
Glam star Alizeh Shah’s new video at beach is making rounds on the internet platforms. The gorgeous actress took ...
-
- Dasu incident: FM Qureshi leaves for China11:00 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:11 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 July 202109:54 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
-
- Does Salman Khan have a wife and 17-year-old daughter in Dubai?11:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
-
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021