Alizeh Shah’s video at beach goes viral
Share
Glam star Alizeh Shah’s new video at beach is making rounds on the internet platforms.
The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a new video. In the video, Alizeh can be seen presenting a breathtaking look at a beach.
Alizeh Shah has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan. From sizzling photoshoots to questionable wardrobe choices, the 21-year-old diva is a force to reckon with.
Blessed with a beautiful face and acting chops, Alizeh often enchanted her admirers by posting glamorous pictures on her social media handle.
Does Salman Khan have a wife and 17-year-old ... 11:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Bollywood star Salman Khan has turned down the rumours about having a wife and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai, ...
-
- Dasu incident: FM Qureshi leaves for China11:00 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:11 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 July 202109:54 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
-
- Does Salman Khan have a wife and 17-year-old daughter in Dubai?11:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
-
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021