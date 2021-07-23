Alizeh Shah’s video at beach goes viral
Web Desk
10:38 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
Glam star Alizeh Shah’s new video at beach is making rounds on the internet platforms.

The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a new video. In the video, Alizeh can be seen presenting a breathtaking look at a beach.

Alizeh Shah has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan. From sizzling photoshoots to questionable wardrobe choices, the 21-year-old diva is a force to reckon with.

Blessed with a beautiful face and acting chops, Alizeh often enchanted her admirers by posting glamorous pictures on her social media handle.

