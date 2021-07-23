Meera announces joining PTI
12:17 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
Share
Pakistani actress Meera has announced entering the politics and will join the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Meera said she would soon hold a press conference about her joining the PTI.
“I am heartbroken with the world of showbiz and have decided to join politics,” she told a private news channel.
In 2013 the actress had announced that she would contest the polls against PTI chairman Imran Khan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s Sarfaraz Nawaz.
Meera had the electoral symbol black coat and had reportedly contested for the Lahore constituency NA-126.
-
-
- Dasu incident: FM Qureshi leaves for China11:00 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:11 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
-
-
- Does Salman Khan have a wife and 17-year-old daughter in Dubai?11:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021