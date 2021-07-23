Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Kajol by reenacting her character in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Ayeza Khan is surely donning the best ultra-glam looks of the subcontinent's favourite divas and she is making sure to drop the glimpses which are accentuating the hype of her upcoming drama serial Lapata.

For her role as a fashionista TikToker, the 30-year-old had a plethora of stunning looks in-store that has been leaving her massive fan following gushing.

This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star weaves magic as she is spotted in the iconic spunky look of Anjali from the Indian film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Embodying Kajol's iconic look, Ayeza is stealing hearts with short hair and sportswear. Turning to Instagram, she posted a short video and wrote, “Playing this character has been so fun for me! Especially because it allowed me enjoy some of my favourite movie stars, like @kajol I’m so grateful and can’t wait for you guys to see this!”

Earlier, Khan glided into the shoes of B-towns poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit. Channelling her iconic look, Ayeza shared gorgeous clips of her ultra-glam look.

The gorgeous actress seems to be on a spree as after channelling Madam Noor Jehan and Mahira Khan's iconic looks, she even paid a rich tribute to late Bollywood actress Sridevi.

The upcoming drama serial Lapata is on everyone’s radar as the project has high expectations from the masses. The drama stars Ali Rehman, Sarah Khan, Ayeza Khan and Gohar Rasheed in the lead roles.