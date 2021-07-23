Pakistani stars demand #JusticeForNoor

02:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
With Eid-ul-Adha's festivities in full swing, Pakistanis were in for a rude awakening as the internet grieved Noor Mukadam's demise this Eid.

The news of the cold-blooded murder swept the entire nation, Twitter was flooded with everyone demanding justice for a 27-year-old woman who was 'beheaded'.

On Tuesday, the daughter of the former ambassador to South Korea Noor Mukadam was killed in Islamabad by Zahir Zamir Jaffer, son of Zakir Jaffer. According to the report, Noor was slaughtered after being shot at.

Stars jumped onto the bandwagon to demand justice for the departed soul. The Chupke Chupke star Osman Khalid Butt assured people will not stop screaming until the family of the victim receives justice.

"It is difficult to celebrate this Eid, knowing the utterly barbaric murder that took one of this city's brightest, best souls from us, If you're reading this, please take a moment to pray for Noor and her family."

"Another day. Another woman brutally killed. Another hashtag. Another trauma. Another (likely) unsolved case. Another trigger. Another fear fest. Another rage roar. Another eid. ‘Protection of women’ bill oppose kernay walon ko mubarik. " wrote Meesha Shafi.

The Fitoor star tweeted, "The hashtags change but the barbarism remains the same. No legal conclusions to date. How many more women will be murdered before justice is finally served? Rest In Peace, Noor Mukadam. We fail yet again to protect our women and children."

Moreover, #JusticeForNoor has been trending on social media with people demanding justice.

Suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case ‘was in ... 07:44 PM | 22 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Police said on Thursday that the suspect, who allegedly murdered the daughter of a former Pakistani ...

