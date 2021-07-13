Ayeza Khan channels Madhuri Dixit's iconic look in latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan's plethora of stunning glam looks of the subcontinent's immensely popular fashionistas seems to leave her massive fan following gushing every time.

This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star glides into the shoes of B-towns poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit as she embodies the latter's iconic look.

Channelling her inner Madhuri for the latest look of her upcoming drama serial, Lapata, the Chupke Chupke star shared gorgeous clips of her ultra-glam look.

“’Eik Do Teeeeeen… Or Dev Babuu!’ This is exactly what comes to my mind every time I hear the name Madhuri Dixit. When you look at her, you feel that Dil To Pagal Hay. Oh what an exciting time that was,” she captioned.

“We have been blessed to see and dance along to Madhuri Dixit. What a phenomenal dancer and what an amazing actor, who could shake your heart with just a tear in her eyes,” added Ayeza .

"I wish I could meet her and let her know, how beautiful she is, and how she had been such a huge inspiration for me throughout my career and how she would rejuvenate my love for the screen every time I watched one of her movies! This one is for you my love,” concluded the Meharposh star.

The gorgeous actress seems to be on a spree as after channelling Madam Noor Jehan and Mahira Khan's iconic looks, she even paid a rich tribute to late Bollywood actress Sridevi.

The upcoming drama serial Lapata is on everyone’s radar as the project has high expectations from the masses. The drama stars Ali Rehman, Sarah Khan, Ayeza Khan and Gohar Rasheed in the lead roles.