Komal Rizvi returns to small screen with a Ramazan special drama

A bittersweet career punctuated with controversies, Pakistani singer Komal Rizvi is one of the strongly outspoken presence in the entertainment industry.

Rizvi shot to fame and conquered hearts with a stint in Coke Studio and went on to an international singing tour that began with her performance in Dubai.

Taunted and repeatedly mocked, the fierce singer stood strong in the face of criticism. Returning to TV screens after a short hiatus, the 39-year-old star updated her fans about her new drama via her social media handle.

Directed by Saife Hasan, Rizvi's newest venture is a special family Ramazan serial for Hum TV

“Tune into HumTV during Ramadan for a special presentation Drama Serial for some family fun!,” Komal captioned her post.

The star cast of the drama includes Danyal Zaffar, Juvaria Abbasi, Alizeh Shah, and others.

An impressive resume for Desan Da Raja vocalist, Rizvi was part of a number of hit TV shows on PTV. Starting her singing career in 1999 at the age of 16, her debut song 'Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji' became an overnight success.

Earlier, she launched a skincare line called TrulyKomal in collaboration with cricketer Shoaib Malik.