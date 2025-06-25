Is Sparx Smartphones quietly Shutting Down Operations in Pakistan?

Sparx Smartphones, a local brand known for affordable mobiles, appears to be facing major setbacks as company may be planning to shut down operations, sources familiar with development said.

A report shared on a digital platform claimed that Sparx scaled down operational activity in last one quarter. The company’s last flagship smartphone came out 4/5 months back but the model underperformed in the market. Since then, no new product announcements have been made.

Meanwhile, no new posts or activity was shared on social media pages since last month, while the company’s Karachi office appears to have been vacated and is now reportedly occupied by some other smartphone assembler. No official statement has been issued by Deploy Group regarding the relocation or closure of the premises.

Sparx and its affiliated entities imported limited smartphone components in last months while stock is being offloaded at sharply discounted prices, consistent with patterns seen in companies preparing for exit.

Retail partners and service dealers are raising alarms over prolonged delays in warranty claims, spare part shortages, and inadequate after-sales support.

On the other hand, the company executives tried downplaying these reports, saying operations are ongoing and referring queries to the Pakistan Mobile Phone Association (PMPA).

The report further said Sparx does exit the market, thousands of customers may be left without reliable access to service centers, spare parts, or software updates.

Industry observers are calling for stricter regulations and better transparency from mobile phone brands, especially local manufacturers.

As Sparx bigiwigs continues to deny closure rumors, a pattern of declining activity hints at serious scaling down.