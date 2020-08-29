Four family members electrocuted to death in Haripur
10:10 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
Four family members electrocuted to death in Haripur
HARIPUR - Four of a same family, including a woman and three children, were electrocuted to death in Haripur on Friday night.

According to media details, the house caught fire due to short circuit right after the deceased received a severe electric shock in their home.

The dead bodies were burnt due to the fire.

Rescue teams shifted the dead bodies to a hospital.

