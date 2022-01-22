Pakistan announces free booster dose for people travelling abroad

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government announced on Saturday that passengers seeking to travel abroad can get free booster doses.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Health, the government has decided to abolish the booster shot fees.

The people who are going abroad will get free booster jabs by showing their travel documents at vaccination centres, the notification said, adding that the booster dose was already free for the general public.

Previously, Rs1,250 was being charged for the booster shot from those who were travelling abroad.

On January 14, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced all citizens above 18 years can get the coronavirus vaccine's booster jab, as the Omicron variant pushes infections across the country.

The free booster dose will be administered to people after a six-month gap from when their vaccination was completed.

Pakistan had first started administering booster doses from December 1, 2021, for three groups — healthcare workers, individuals above the age of 50, and those having a weak immune system — and later, the age was lowered to 30 years and above on December 20.