Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 January 2022
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 January 2022
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 121,100 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 95,150 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.111,010.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Karachi PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Islamabad PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Peshawar PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Quetta PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Sialkot PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Attock PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Gujranwala PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Jehlum PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Multan PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Bahawalpur PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Gujrat PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Nawabshah PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Chakwal PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Hyderabad PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Nowshehra PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Sargodha PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Faisalabad PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605
Mirpur PKR 121,100 PKR 1,605

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 January 2022
08:42 AM | 22 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 January 2022
08:32 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 January 2022
09:28 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 January 2022
08:39 AM | 19 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 January 2022
08:41 AM | 18 Jan, 2022
Gold price surges by Rs50 per tola in Pakistan
10:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hina Altaf’s father passes away
08:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr