Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 27 April 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in remained unchanged on Sunday, April 27, 2025. According to Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola remains at Rs348,700.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold hovers around Rs298,950.

The latest gold rates across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar, remained consistent at Rs348,700 per tola.

Today Gold Rates Gold Type New Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs348,700 -Rs3,300 24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs298,950 -Rs2,833 Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi Karachi: Rs 348,700

Gold remains a preferred investment option, especially for those seeking a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

The local bullion market is expected to stay volatile, closely following global trends and domestic currency movements in the near future.