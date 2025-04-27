Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 27 April – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal update

By News Desk
8:49 am | Apr 27, 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan shows no major fluctuations in the buying and selling rates of major international currencies on April 27, 2025 Sunday.

According to the latest updates, US Dollar is being bought at 281.15 and sold at Rs282.85, showing continued stability in demand. Euro is trading at a buying rate of Rs317.65 and a selling rate of Rs320.40, while UK Pound Sterling remains strong with buying and selling rates of Rs372.40 and Rs375.90, respectively.

UAE Dirham is being bought at Rs76.60 and sold at Rs77.25, and the Saudi Riyal is trading at Rs75.10 for buying and Rs75.65 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.15 282.85
Euro EUR 317.65 320.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.4 375.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.1 75.65
Australian Dollar AUD 180.75 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.25 751.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.6 206
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.71 43.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.83 36.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.05 915.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.32 63.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.2 168.2
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 727.4 735.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.5 216.5
Swedish Korona SEK 29.24 29.54
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.4
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now