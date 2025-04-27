Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 27 April – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal update

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan shows no major fluctuations in the buying and selling rates of major international currencies on April 27, 2025 Sunday.

According to the latest updates, US Dollar is being bought at 281.15 and sold at Rs282.85, showing continued stability in demand. Euro is trading at a buying rate of Rs317.65 and a selling rate of Rs320.40, while UK Pound Sterling remains strong with buying and selling rates of Rs372.40 and Rs375.90, respectively.

UAE Dirham is being bought at Rs76.60 and sold at Rs77.25, and the Saudi Riyal is trading at Rs75.10 for buying and Rs75.65 for selling.