Gold Price in Pakistan | Latest Gold Rates Today – 24 June 2025

By News Desk
10:11 am | Jun 24, 2025
Gold Prices in Pakistan Reach Record Highs

Gold prices in Pakistan saw losses amid geopolitical tensions. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs358,165.

10-gram rate for 24-karat gold fell by Rs257, bringing it down to Rs307,068. The price of 22-karat gold was also revised downward, reaching Rs281,489 per 10 grams.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate
Karachi Rs358,165 Rs3,799
Lahore Rs358,165 Rs3,799
Islamabad Rs358,165 Rs3,799
Peshawar Rs358,165 Rs3,799
Quetta Rs358,165 Rs3,799
Sialkot Rs358,165 Rs3,799
Hyderabad Rs358,165 Rs3,799
Faisalabad Rs358,165 Rs3,799

Silver prices saw modest increase in the domestic market. 24-karat silver was sold at Rs3,799 per tola, up Rs14, while the 10-gram rate climbed Rs12 to Rs3,257.

On the international front, spot gold traded around $3,346 an ounce, showing a dip of $35 as The decline was largely attributed to a stronger U.S. dollar, which often puts downward pressure on gold prices.

