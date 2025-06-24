Gold Price in Pakistan | Latest Gold Rates Today – 24 June 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan saw losses amid geopolitical tensions. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs358,165.
10-gram rate for 24-karat gold fell by Rs257, bringing it down to Rs307,068. The price of 22-karat gold was also revised downward, reaching Rs281,489 per 10 grams.
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
|City
|Gold Price
|Silver Rate
|Karachi
|Rs358,165
|Rs3,799
|Lahore
|Rs358,165
|Rs3,799
|Islamabad
|Rs358,165
|Rs3,799
|Peshawar
|Rs358,165
|Rs3,799
|Quetta
|Rs358,165
|Rs3,799
|Sialkot
|Rs358,165
|Rs3,799
|Hyderabad
|Rs358,165
|Rs3,799
|Faisalabad
|Rs358,165
|Rs3,799
Silver prices saw modest increase in the domestic market. 24-karat silver was sold at Rs3,799 per tola, up Rs14, while the 10-gram rate climbed Rs12 to Rs3,257.
On the international front, spot gold traded around $3,346 an ounce, showing a dip of $35 as The decline was largely attributed to a stronger U.S. dollar, which often puts downward pressure on gold prices.
