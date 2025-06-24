Pakistan vows to work closely with Saudi Arabia to intensify peace efforts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held a telephone conversation with Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy, ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the telephone call, the prime minister expressed his serious concern over the reports of missile attacks on a US military base in Qatar by Iran.

The premier urged that all efforts must be made to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region.

In this regard, he said Pakistan would continue to work closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to intensify peace efforts.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for reaching out to him immediately after this serious development that could imperil the peace and stability of the region.

He agreed that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan must continue to work together and coordinate closely to ensure an early peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier, the prime minister held a telephone conversation with Amb. Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, Ambassador of the State of Qata.

During the telephone call, PM Shehbaz expressed his serious concern over the reports of missile attacks on a U.S. military base in Qatar by Iran.

While expressing solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar at this difficult time, the Prime Minister urged that all efforts must be made to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region.

The Qatari Ambassador thanked the prime minister for immediately reaching out to him after this most unfortunate development as well as for the expression of solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar at this critical time.