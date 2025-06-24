Ashura 2025 holidays set for weekend dates in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet tomorrow June 25 to sight the moon of the holy month of Muharram, which marks the start of a new Islamic year.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting while zonal committee meetings will also take place in the respective cities on the same day.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the birth of new moon will take place on June 25, 2025, at 3:32 PM Pakistani time, adding that there would be low chances of moon sighting on Wednesday.

By sunset on the 29th of Zilhajj, the moon’s age will have exceeded 27 hours and it will be easily visible in the country on Thursday evening.

It is expected that the Muharram month wills start from June 27 and Ashura will take place on July 6 in Pakistan.

The federal government announces two consecutive public holidays on Muharram 9 and 10 on account of Ashura.

If the moon for the new month sights on June 26, there would be two holidays on July 5 and 6 in the country. However, these would coincide with the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

Youm-e-Ashur is observed on the tenth of Muharram every year across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Taazia and Zuljanah processions are taken out in all cities and towns of the country on that day in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

Ulema and Zakireen highlight the bright teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.