Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Updates 23 June

Pakistani Rupee extended lossses against key foreign currencies which posted notable gains in the open market. According to the latest exchange rates, the US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal all moved up against local currency, reflecting ongoing economic challenges and strong global demand for these currencies.

US Dollar is now being bought at Rs 283.50 and sold at Rs 285.90, while Euro stands at Rs 326.10 for buying and Rs 329.10 for selling. UK Pound remains highest among major currencies, priced at Rs 382.10 buying and Rs 386.10 selling.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal are being traded at Rs 77.25, 78.15 and Rs 75.60, 76.40 while Canadian Dollar remains at 201.85.