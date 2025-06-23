Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Updates 23 June

Pakistani Rupee extended lossses against key foreign currencies which posted notable gains in the open market. According to the latest exchange rates, the US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal all moved up against local currency, reflecting ongoing economic challenges and strong global demand for these currencies.

US Dollar is now being bought at Rs 283.50 and sold at Rs 285.90, while Euro stands at Rs 326.10 for buying and Rs 329.10 for selling. UK Pound remains highest among major currencies, priced at Rs 382.10 buying and Rs 386.10 selling.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal are being traded at Rs 77.25, 78.15 and Rs 75.60, 76.40 while Canadian Dollar remains at 201.85.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.50 285.95
Euro EUR 326.10 329.10
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.10 386.10
UAE Dirham AED 77.25 78.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.60 76.40
Australian Dollar AUD 180.75 184.10
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.70 753.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.85 206.85
China Yuan CNY 39.12 39.52
Danish Krone DKK 43.46 43.86
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.20
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.96 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.50 925.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.07 66.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.40 171.40
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.15 28.45
Omani Riyal OMR 728.45 736.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.15 77.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.86 220.86
Swedish Krona SEK 29.32 29.62
Swiss Franc CHF 344.04 346.79
Thai Baht THB 8.54 8.69
 
